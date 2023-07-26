Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .407.
- Correa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (60 of 90), with at least two hits 18 times (20.0%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Correa has driven home a run in 29 games this season (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.236
|AVG
|.228
|.314
|OBP
|.303
|.394
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|41/19
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
