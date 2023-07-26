On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while batting .170.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 39.2% of his games this season (31 of 79), with at least two hits six times (7.6%).

He has homered in 20.3% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this season, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (34.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .174 AVG .167 .286 OBP .291 .385 SLG .500 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 53/16 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings