Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .250.
- In 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%) Farmer has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- He has homered in six games this year (8.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (39.1%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.243
|AVG
|.258
|.325
|OBP
|.300
|.369
|SLG
|.430
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
