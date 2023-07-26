Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday, at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 135 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (450 total runs).

The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas

