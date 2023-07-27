On Thursday, July 27, Nigeria and Australia will continue group-stage action at the 2023 Women's World Cup in a match starting at 6:00 AM ET.

The matchup between Australia and Nigeria will be available on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Australia vs. Nigeria

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Brisbane, Australia
  • Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Ireland July 20 W 1-0 Home
Nigeria July 27 - Home
Canada July 31 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

  • Australia picked up a win on July 20 over Ireland by a final score of 1-0. The victorious Australia side took six more shots in the matchup, 13 to seven.
  • Steph Catley scored in the match versus .
  • Through one Women's World Cup game for Australia, Catley has scored one goal.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Canada July 20 D 0-0 Home
Australia July 27 - Away
Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

  • In its most recent action on July 20, Nigeria tied Canada 0-0. Canada outshot Nigeria 15 to eight.
  • Asisat Oshoala had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

