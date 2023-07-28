China vs. Haiti: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 28
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, July 28, Haiti and China will continue group-stage play at the 2023 Women's World Cup in a match starting at 7:00 AM ET.
This matchup will be available on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch China vs. Haiti
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
China Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Denmark
|July 22
|L 1-0
|Away
|Haiti
|July 28
|-
|Home
|England
|August 1
|-
|Home
China's Recent Performance
- China faced Denmark in its previous match and lost by a final score of 1-0. The China side was outshot by three in the match, 11 to eight.
- China failed to score, with Wang Shuang leading the way with three shots, in the match.
China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zhu Yu #1
- Mengwen Li #2
- Jiaxing Dou #3
- LinLin Wang #4
- Wu Haiyan #5
- Xin Zhang #6
- Wang Shuang #7
- Yao Wei #8
- Mengyu Shen #9
- Zhang Rui #10
- Wang Shanshan #11
- Xu Huan #12
- Lina Yang #13
- Lou Jiahui #14
- Qiaozhu Chen #15
- Lingwei Yao #16
- Wu Cheng Shu #17
- Jiali Tang #18
- Linyan Zhang #19
- Yuyi Xiao #20
- Gu Yasha #21
- Hongyan Pan #22
- Chen Gao #23
Haiti Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|England
|July 22
|L 1-0
|Away
|China
|July 28
|-
|Away
|Denmark
|August 1
|-
|Home
Haiti's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 22, Haiti suffered a 1-0 defeat to England, and was outshot 19 to six.
- Roselord Borgella had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.
Haiti's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Kerly Theus #1
- Chelsea Surpris #2
- Jennyfer Limage #3
- Tabita Joseph #4
- Maudeline Moryl #5
- Melchie Dumornay #6
- Batcheba Louis #7
- Danielle Etienne #8
- Sherly Jeudy #9
- Nerilia Mondesir #10
- Roseline Eloissaint #11
- Nahomie Ambroise #12
- Betina Petit-Frere #13
- Estericove Joseph #14
- Darlina Joseph #15
- Milan Pierre Jerome #16
- Shwendesky Joseph #17
- Noa Ganthier #18
- Dayana Pierre-Louis #19
- Kethna Louis #20
- Ruthny Mathurin #21
- Roselord Borgella #22
- Lara-Sophia Larco #23
