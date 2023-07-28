Ilya Ivashka's run in the Mifel Open in Los Cabos, Mexico has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Borna Coric. Ivashka's odds to win this tournament at Cabo Sports Complex are +2200.

Ivashka at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Ivashka's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 (at 12:00 AM ET), Ivashka will play Coric, after beating Borna Gojo 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the previous round.

Ivashka has current moneyline odds of +240 to win his next matchup versus Coric.

Ivashka Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ivashka defeated No. 115-ranked Gojo, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

The 29-year-old Ivashka is 17-25 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Ivashka is 11-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Ivashka, over the past 12 months, has played 42 matches across all court types, and 26.6 games per match.

Ivashka, in 26 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 27.8 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

Ivashka has won 23.1% of his return games and 73.9% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Ivashka has been victorious in 25% of his return games and 75.5% of his service games.

