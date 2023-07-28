Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .591 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .218.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.6% of them.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has driven in a run in 20 games this year (23.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (29.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .231 AVG .202 .264 OBP .270 .433 SLG .395 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 19 RBI 12 51/5 K/BB 42/9 5 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings