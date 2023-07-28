Tommy Paul, off the back of a good showing in the Hall of Fame Open (exiting in the quarterfinals against John Isner), will start action in the Mifel Open (in Los Cabos, Mexico) versus Felipe Alves in the round of 16. Paul's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +650 to win this event at Cabo Sports Complex.

Paul at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Paul's Next Match

In his opening match at the Mifel Open, Paul will play Alves on Wednesday, August 2 at 9:00 PM ET in the round of 16.

Paul Stats

In his most recent match, Paul came up short 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 versus Isner in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Paul has gone 38-24 and has yet to win a title.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Paul is 27-14 in matches.

In his 62 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Paul has averaged 26.9 games.

Paul, in 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 26.4 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Paul has won 80.2% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.

On hard courts, Paul, over the past year, has claimed 81.3% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.

