Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to beat Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals when the teams square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 139 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .413 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (457 total).

The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.173).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gray enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery

