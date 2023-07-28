How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to beat Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals when the teams square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 139 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota's .413 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (457 total).
- The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.173).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Gray enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gray will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jack Flaherty
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Miles Mikolas
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Montgomery
