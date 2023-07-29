The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 42 of 68 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Kirilloff has had an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 68 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .241 AVG .303 .325 OBP .394 .411 SLG .486 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 32/13 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings