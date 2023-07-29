Austin Cook will compete from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Looking to bet on Cook at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Cook Insights

Cook has finished under par six times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cook has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Cook finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Cook hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -7 278 0 9 0 0 $325,820

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Cook wound up 56th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Cook has made the cut one time in his previous four entries in this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 132 yards longer than the average course Cook has played in the past year (7,299 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 62nd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Cook was better than only 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Cook recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Cook recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Cook's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Cook's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Cook ended the Barracuda Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Cook had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Cook Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.