Austin Smotherman is set to take part in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Smotherman at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Smotherman finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Smotherman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 44 -5 280 0 13 1 1 $696,394

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 164 yards longer than the average course Smotherman has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 39th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Smotherman shot better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Smotherman carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Smotherman had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Smotherman had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that last tournament, Smotherman's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Smotherman ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Smotherman recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

