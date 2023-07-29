Ben Griffin is in 15th place, with a score of -9, heading into the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Griffin has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 273 0 19 2 2 $2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Griffin finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 412 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 164 yards longer than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 41st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Griffin was better than 36% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Griffin failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Griffin carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.3).

Griffin's two birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average of 3.4.

At that last competition, Griffin carded a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Griffin finished The Open Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Griffin had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

+75000

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

