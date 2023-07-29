Brandon Matthews is in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to place a wager on Matthews at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Matthews has finished better than par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Matthews has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Matthews finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Matthews has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 47 -4 282 0 5 0 0 $86,129

3M Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Matthews will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of competitors.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Matthews was better than just 29% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Matthews recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Matthews recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Matthews' three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent tournament, Matthews' performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Matthews finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Matthews recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

