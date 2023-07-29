Brandt Snedeker will be among those playing the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Snedeker at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Snedeker has scored below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Snedeker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Snedeker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 41st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 50 +1 289 0 2 0 0 $87,840

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 87 yards longer than the average course Snedeker has played in the past year (7,344 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which landed him in the 39th percentile of the field.

Snedeker shot better than 75% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.53.

Snedeker did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Snedeker had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Snedeker's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Snedeker's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Snedeker ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Snedeker finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

