Chad Collins will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Collins at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Chad Collins Insights

Collins has finished below par three times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Collins has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Collins has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

3M Open Insights and Stats

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Collins has played i the last year (7,333 yards) is 98 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -11. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Collins' Last Time Out

Collins finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 16th percentile among all competitors.

Collins shot better than 35% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Collins recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Collins recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Collins carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that most recent outing, Collins' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Collins ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Collins carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Collins Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

