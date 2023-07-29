The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Erik Van Rooyen. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Van Rooyen at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Van Rooyen has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -7 278 0 9 0 3 $726,894

3M Open Insights and Stats

Van Rooyen wound up 58th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Van Rooyen has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Van Rooyen has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 156 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Van Rooyen was better than 88% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.53.

Van Rooyen carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Van Rooyen carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Van Rooyen had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that most recent outing, Van Rooyen's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Van Rooyen finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Van Rooyen had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +20000

