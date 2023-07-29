Gary Woodland will play at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Gary Woodland Insights

Woodland has finished better than par nine times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Woodland's average finish has been 37th.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Woodland hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -2 282 0 18 0 2 $2.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Woodland will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,353 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 50th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Woodland shot better than 75% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Woodland recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Woodland recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.3).

Woodland's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 3.4.

At that most recent outing, Woodland's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Woodland ended The Open Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Woodland finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

