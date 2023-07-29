James Hahn is set for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (par-71) in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30. The purse is $7,800,000.00.

Looking to wager on Hahn at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

James Hahn Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hahn has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hahn has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Hahn has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -4 279 0 12 0 1 $547,548

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hahn has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been fourth.

Hahn made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,431 yards this week, 414 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hahn has played i the last year (7,290 yards) is 141 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 93rd percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

Hahn shot better than 75% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Hahn failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hahn had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Hahn carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last tournament, Hahn's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Hahn ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Hahn recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hahn Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

