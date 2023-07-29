The field for the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities will include Kevin Tway. The competition is from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Tway at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Tway has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Tway has had an average finish of 48th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 40 -6 278 0 13 0 0 $768,289

3M Open Insights and Stats

Tway finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Tway has played i the last year (7,271 yards) is 160 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 22 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Tway shot better than only 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Tway shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Tway carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Tway's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Tway's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Tway finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Tway Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

