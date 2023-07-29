Held from July 27-30, Kramer Hickok will play in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Looking to place a bet on Hickok at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hickok has scored better than par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Hickok's average finish has been 49th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Hickok has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -3 282 0 12 0 0 $596,731

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hickok has had an average finish of 50th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Hickok has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hickok has played i the last year (7,265 yards) is 166 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the 59th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.27 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Hickok was better than just 6% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Hickok fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hickok had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Hickok recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last outing, Hickok had a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Hickok finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Hickok fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

