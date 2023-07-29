The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will see Martin Laird as part of the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Laird at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Martin Laird Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Laird has finished better than par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Laird has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Laird has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 41 -8 276 0 11 0 0 $524,954

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Laird finished 42nd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Laird has played i the last year (7,304 yards) is 127 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Laird shot better than 75% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Laird shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Laird had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Laird's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Laird's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Laird ended the Barracuda Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Laird finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Laird Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.