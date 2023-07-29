Martin Trainer will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota to compete in the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30. It's a par-71 that spans 7,431 yards, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Trainer at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Martin Trainer Insights

Trainer has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Trainer has had an average finish of 55th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Trainer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 49 -5 281 0 8 0 0 $221,299

3M Open Insights and Stats

Trainer finished 58th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Trainer has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Trainer has played i the last year (7,317 yards) is 114 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Trainer was better than 71% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Trainer recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Trainer recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Trainer's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Trainer's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Trainer finished the Barracuda Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Trainer underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Trainer Odds to Win: +75000

