The 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30 will feature Matt Wallace in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on offer.

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished better than par seven times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Wallace has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Wallace hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 56th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -5 280 1 12 1 3 $1.5M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Wallace has played in the past year has been 151 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Wallace shot better than only 3% of the competitors (averaging 5.5 strokes).

Wallace did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Wallace had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Wallace carded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that most recent outing, Wallace's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

Wallace ended The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Wallace recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +12500

