Matthias Schmid heads into the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, with action from July 27-30.

Looking to place a wager on Schmid at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Schmid has finished under par five times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schmid has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Schmid has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Schmid finished 44th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 42 -8 280 0 6 0 1 $339,994

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Schmid will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 39th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Schmid shot better than only 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Schmid carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Schmid carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Schmid had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent competition, Schmid's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Schmid ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Schmid had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Schmid Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

