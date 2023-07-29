Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .229 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (39 of 75), with multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (18.7%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has an RBI in 24 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .246 AVG .214 .305 OBP .279 .415 SLG .443 10 XBH 14 5 HR 9 18 RBI 20 30/10 K/BB 32/11 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings