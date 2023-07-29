The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Nate Lashley is currently in 67th with a score of -2.

Looking to bet on Nate Lashley at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Nate Lashley Insights

Lashley has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lashley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Lashley has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -7 274 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Lashley wound up 67th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Lashley has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 412 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

The courses that Lashley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,246 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 61st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Lashley shot better than 54% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Lashley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Lashley carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Lashley's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Lashley's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Lashley ended the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lashley finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.