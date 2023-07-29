Gleyber Torres and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (7-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 19 starts, Wells has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 23 4.1 1 3 3 5 4 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 2.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Twins Jul. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Yankees Jul. 3 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 60 walks and 46 RBI (100 total hits).

He has a slash line of .268/.368/.426 on the season.

Rutschman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 97 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.328/.472 on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .261/.327/.431 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

