Patton Kizzire will be among those competing at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Kizzire at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kizzire has scored under par eight times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five events, Kizzire has had an average finish of 50th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Kizzire hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 45 -6 280 0 14 0 2 $920,337

3M Open Insights and Stats

Kizzire has had an average finish of 39th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 147 yards longer than the average course Kizzire has played in the past year (7,284 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire finished in the 48th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Kizzire was better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Kizzire shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Kizzire recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Kizzire had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last outing, Kizzire's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Kizzire finished the Barbasol Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kizzire finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

