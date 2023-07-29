The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Peter Kuest is currently in 39th with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Peter Kuest at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Peter Kuest Insights

Kuest has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 17 rounds played.

Kuest has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Kuest has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kuest has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 32 -11 263 0 6 1 1 $675,844

3M Open Insights and Stats

Kuest placed 39th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Kuest finished 39th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 412 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Kuest will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,377 yards in the past year.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Kuest shot better than just 29% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Kuest fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Kuest carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Kuest's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Kuest's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Kuest ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Kuest had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Kuest Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kuest's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

