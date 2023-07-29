The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Peter Malnati. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Malnati has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Malnati has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -6 280 0 12 1 2 $1.1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Malnati has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

Malnati has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Malnati will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,283 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati finished in the 30th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which landed him in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Malnati shot better than just 15% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Malnati did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Malnati had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Malnati's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Malnati's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Malnati finished the Barracuda Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Malnati underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

