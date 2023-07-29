Satoshi Kodaira will take to the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Kodaira at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kodaira has scored under par 11 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Kodaira has had an average finish of 47th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Kodaira has had an average finish of 47th in his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 43 -5 280 0 9 0 0 $361,980

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Kodaira has an average finishing position of 61st in his past three appearances at this event.

Kodaira has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Kodaira has played in the past year has been 127 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Kodaira was better than only 0% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Kodaira carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Kodaira did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Kodaira's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Kodaira's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Kodaira ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Kodaira carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Kodaira Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.