Scott Piercy will compete from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished under par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five events, Piercy has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Piercy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -7 278 0 13 0 0 $673,407

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Piercy's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Piercy has played i the last year (7,278 yards) is 153 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Piercy shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Piercy failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Piercy had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Piercy had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last competition, Piercy's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Piercy finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Piercy finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

+25000

