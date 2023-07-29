The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Seung-Yul Noh. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Noh at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Noh's average finish has been 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Noh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 -5 280 0 13 0 0 $386,547

3M Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Noh placed 38th in his only finish.

Noh has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Noh has played i the last year (7,313 yards) is 118 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Noh was better than 88% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Noh fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Noh recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Noh's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

In that last outing, Noh's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Noh ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Noh finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Noh Odds to Win: +25000

