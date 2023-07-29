After the third round of the 3M Open, Stewart Cink is in 15th place at -9.

Stewart Cink Insights

Cink has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Cink has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Cink has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 42 -4 274 0 12 0 0 $511,859

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Cink's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 28th.

Cink has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Cink last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 15th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 412 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course Cink has played i the last year (7,293 yards) is 138 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Cink shot better than 75% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Cink recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Cink carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.3).

Cink's five birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.4.

At that most recent competition, Cink's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Cink ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Cink finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Cink Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Cink's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

