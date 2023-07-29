The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Troy Merritt. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to place a wager on Merritt at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Merritt has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Merritt has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -6 278 0 11 1 1 $994,097

3M Open Insights and Stats

Merritt has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Merritt has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,277 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt finished in the 27th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Merritt was better than 50% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Merritt carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Merritt had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Merritt's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Merritt's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Merritt finished the Barracuda Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

