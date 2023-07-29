Edouard Julien and Maikel Garcia will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-165). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. In three straight games, Minnesota and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 61.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (41-26).

Minnesota has gone 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-49-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 24-27 26-22 28-28 43-39 11-11

