Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Bailey Ober, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 139 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 13th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (462 total runs).

The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.4 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.174).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ober is trying to continue a seventh-game quality start streak in this outing.

Ober will look to extend a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.