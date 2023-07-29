Kansas City Royals (30-75) will take on the Minnesota Twins (54-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Royals have +155 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 41 (61.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Twins have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have come away with 27 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 10-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

