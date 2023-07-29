The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will see Tyson Alexander in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished better than par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Alexander has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Alexander finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Alexander finished 33rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 45 -5 279 0 10 1 1 $1.1M

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Alexander has played i the last year (7,286 yards) is 145 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander finished in the 59th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Alexander was better than just 15% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Alexander recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Alexander had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Alexander's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Alexander's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Alexander finished the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Alexander underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

