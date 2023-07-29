Will Gordon will play at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Gordon at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Gordon has shot below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Gordon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 39 -6 279 0 18 1 1 $1.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Gordon failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year has been 164 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 64th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Gordon shot better than 63% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.64.

Gordon recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Gordon carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Gordon's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

At that most recent competition, Gordon had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Gordon ended the Genesis Scottish Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Gordon finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +12500

