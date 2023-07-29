On Saturday, Willi Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .241.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 53.9% of his games this season (41 of 76), with multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.3%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven home a run in 18 games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 29 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .231 AVG .248 .328 OBP .317 .407 SLG .333 12 XBH 6 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 30/12 K/BB 39/9 12 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings