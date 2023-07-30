Jorge Polanco -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (24 of 32), with more than one hit six times (18.8%).

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (15.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has driven in a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .266 AVG .220 .293 OBP .291 .519 SLG .320 12 XBH 3 4 HR 1 13 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings