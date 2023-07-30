Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willi Castro (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .243 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.5% of his 77 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 5.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Castro has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.252
|.328
|OBP
|.329
|.407
|SLG
|.336
|12
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/12
|K/BB
|40/10
|12
|SB
|12
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Yarbrough (3-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
