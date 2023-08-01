Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .174.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 33 of 82 games this year (40.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (7.3%).
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.2% of his games this season, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.179
|AVG
|.169
|.287
|OBP
|.290
|.393
|SLG
|.492
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|55/16
|K/BB
|59/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
