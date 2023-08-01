Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .242.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (18.2%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.266
|AVG
|.208
|.293
|OBP
|.288
|.519
|SLG
|.302
|12
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
