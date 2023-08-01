Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.
- Jeffers enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%).
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.312
|AVG
|.253
|.418
|OBP
|.354
|.506
|SLG
|.373
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|25/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went two-thirds of an inning, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
