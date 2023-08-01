Tuesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) versus the Minnesota Twins (54-53) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on August 1.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.38 ERA).

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 69 times and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 33-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 470 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

