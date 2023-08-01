The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The Cardinals are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Twins (-120). An 8-run over/under has been set in the game.

Twins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've finished 41-28 in those games.

Minnesota has a 39-27 record (winning 59.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 54.5% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-50-6).

The Twins have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 24-29 26-23 28-29 43-40 11-12

